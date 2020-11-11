Inmates excel at CSEC

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Human rights group Stand Up for Jamaica (SUFJ) has announced successes in this year's Caribbean Secondary Certificate Examinations (CSEC) which were taken by the inmates involved in its prison school programme.

A total of 85 inmates from Tower Street, St Catherine and Fort Augusta correctional facilities sat the exam this year.

At Tower Street, 15 of the 19 or 79% of the inmates passed at least one subject

At St Catherine, 21 out of 31 or 68% of the inmates passed at least one subject.

At Fort Augusta, 28 of the 35 or 80% of the inmates passed at least one subject.

SUFJ, through funding support from the European Union, has continued to support the operation of the prison school programme in collaboration with the Department of Correctional Services (DCS).

“The commitment and work of the warders at the various correctional facilities has been significant in the success of the prison school programme, particularly during this time of COVID-19,” SUFJ said in a statement.

“The partnership of the DCS and the Ministry of National Security has also been instrumental in the achievement of the inmates.”

It said despite the impact of COVID-19, inmates were able to choose from an expanded offering of 13 subjects, namely English A, mathematics, principles of business, principles of account, human & social biology, social studies, office administration, geography, Caribbean history, economics, English B, EDPM and food and nutrition.

“We are particularly proud of those results due to the challenges experienced along with the decision from DCS not to allow anybody to enter the institutions to avoid the virus spread. Special efforts have been made to provide all computer laboratories with the equipment to provide online classes. Web cam, additional computers, improved internet connection and Zoom ID for both teachers and officers made it possible.

Executive Director of SUFJ, Maria Carla Gullotta, has said she is pleased with the results, particularly in light of the impact that COVID-19 has had on prisons.

“I am pleased that the inmates continue to sit and pass their CSEC exams despite the fact that COVID-19 would have affected their ability to study and attend classes,” she said.