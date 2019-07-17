Installation of audio/visual equipment in courthouses to begin — Chuck

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Justice Minister Delroy Chuck says that the installation of audio/visual equipment in courthouses will begin in the coming weeks.

Chuck said the technology will allow for matters to be “recorded and kept for posterity” as well as addressing delays in the justice system.

“At the moment, the parish court judge takes longhand for everything, but with that [audiovisual] process it won't be necessary.

“We are hoping that within a matter of weeks this audiovisual equipment can be handed over to the Chief Justice so that the… courts can be able to record and ensure that matters speed up,” Chuck said in an address at the official opening of the St Elizabeth Justice Centre in Santa Cruz on Thursday (July 11).

He added that the equipment will also enable vulnerable witnesses to give testimony from a remote location.

“What's more, in appropriate cases, you may even be able to stay at your home and watch on your smartphone what is happening in court because it can be live-streamed,” he noted.