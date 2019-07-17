Installation of audio/visual equipment in courthouses to begin — Chuck
ST JAMES, Jamaica — Justice Minister Delroy Chuck says that the installation of audio/visual equipment in courthouses will begin in the coming weeks.
Chuck said the technology will allow for matters to be “recorded and kept for posterity” as well as addressing delays in the justice system.
“At the moment, the parish court judge takes longhand for everything, but with that [audiovisual] process it won't be necessary.
“We are hoping that within a matter of weeks this audiovisual equipment can be handed over to the Chief Justice so that the… courts can be able to record and ensure that matters speed up,” Chuck said in an address at the official opening of the St Elizabeth Justice Centre in Santa Cruz on Thursday (July 11).
He added that the equipment will also enable vulnerable witnesses to give testimony from a remote location.
“What's more, in appropriate cases, you may even be able to stay at your home and watch on your smartphone what is happening in court because it can be live-streamed,” he noted.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy