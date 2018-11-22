Int'l community urges dialogue in tense Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AFP) — The international community called Thursday on Haiti's political leaders to open a dialogue in the wake of deadly protests against President Jovenel Moise.

Moise broke three days of silence late Wednesday with a brief televised speech appealing for calm and asserting the legitimacy of his government.

At least three people were killed by gunfire during protests Sunday calling for his resignation, according to the National Police. The opposition put the death toll at 11 nationwide.

"We encourage meaningful dialogue to address points of disagreement and find lasting solutions without violence," the US embassy said in a statement.

"We urge all parties and leaders to work together to move the political dialogue forward in ways that advance the interests and aspirations of the Haitian people," it said.

The so-called Core Group composed of the United Nations, the European Union and the Organisation of American States, as well as the embassies of Germany, Brazil, Canada, France and the United States, also deplored the loss of life.

In a sign of support for Moise, the group also said "acts of violence seeking to provoke the resignation of the legitimate authorities ... have no place in the democratic process."

The principal opposition groups, who have made Moise's resignation a prerequisite for the opening of any negotiations or dialogue, were planning a new demonstration on Friday.