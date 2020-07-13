Integrity Commission apologises to Mayor Creary

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Integrity Commission today issued a written apology to Mayor of Port Maria, Richard Creary for an error published in the report on the PetroJam investigations.

The commission last week submitted a corrigendum (correction of an error) to the House of Representatives admitting that it had made a mistake in stating that Creary was present at a meeting at which former Petrojam General Manager Floyd Grindley was interviewed for the job.

Creary, on Friday announced that he would be taking legal action against the Commission for what he called the “deeply flawed” report.

According to the mayor, the report had caused “undue stress and damage to his reputation”.

In the commission's apology, it said it “sincerely regrets its error and wishes to unreservedly apologise to you for any distress, embarrassment or inconvenience that it may have caused you.”

The commission said copies of the apology have been sent to the speaker of the house and to the president of the senate.