Integrity Commission apologises to Mayor Creary
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Integrity Commission today issued a written apology to Mayor of Port Maria, Richard Creary for an error published in the report on the PetroJam investigations.
The commission last week submitted a corrigendum (correction of an error) to the House of Representatives admitting that it had made a mistake in stating that Creary was present at a meeting at which former Petrojam General Manager Floyd Grindley was interviewed for the job.
Creary, on Friday announced that he would be taking legal action against the Commission for what he called the “deeply flawed” report.
According to the mayor, the report had caused “undue stress and damage to his reputation”.
In the commission's apology, it said it “sincerely regrets its error and wishes to unreservedly apologise to you for any distress, embarrassment or inconvenience that it may have caused you.”
The commission said copies of the apology have been sent to the speaker of the house and to the president of the senate.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy