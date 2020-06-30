Integrity Commission submits reports to Parliament

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Integrity Commission says it has submitted its annual report and two others to the House of Representatives and the Senate.

According to a statement from the commission, the annual report was submitted by chairman Justice Seymour Panton.

The release did not state the nature of the other reports, only that they were submitted by newly appointed executive director, Greg Christie.

The commission's statement comes after the People's National Party spokesman on science and technology, Julian Robinson, last week renewed his call for an update on the status of PetroJam investigations.

He made the request during a sitting of the House of Representatives. He said it has been approximately two years since the issue of corruption, cronyism and nepotism at the state-owned oil refinery was first raised.

“However, the time has elapsed, and it is full time the public is brought up to speed on where things stand,” he said then.

The commission said that once the reports have been tabled in Parliament, electronic copies will be posted on its website at www.integrity.gov.jm