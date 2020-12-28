Intelligence-driven operation led to demise of Clarendon's most wanted, cops say

MANCHESTER, Jamaica - Police say an intelligence-driven operation, led by members of the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Division yesterday, led to one of Clarendon's most wanted men, 26-year-old Fitzroy Coore, being killed.

In an update, the Jamaica Constabulary Force said that about 6:00 pm, police instructed the occupants of a house in May Day, Manchester to exit the premises and surrender.

It is alleged that Coore appeared on the verandah, using two women as human shields.

The police said as they sought to apprehend him, a tussle ensued between Coore and an officer.

It is alleged that Coore pulled a firearm from his waistband, at which point another officer fired shots in Coore's direction, hitting him.

According to the police, Coore was a top-tier member of the Effortville, Clarendon-based Lion Paw Gang as well as a member of the Bucks Common or Bucknor Gang.

At the time of his death, he was a notorious violence producer who was formally wanted for murder and shooting with intent.

Police allege that Coore was actively planning to launch attacks in the Effortville community, in reprisal for a recent double murder.



He was wanted for the August 22, 2019 double murder of Malaino March, o/c 'Mullings', and Stephen Sharpe, o/c 'Shawn' or 'Percy', and the wounding with intent of a two-year-old baby girl.

He was also a person of interest in at least 11 murders and four shootings in Clarendon.

He was an integral member of a criminal network known to be operating in the parishes of Clarendon, Manchester, St Elizabeth and St Catherine.



On previous occasions, police allege that Coore managed to evade dragnets intended to bring him into custody for previous offences from as far back as 2015.



Deputy Commissioner of Police, Fitz Bailey, commended detectives, as well as the Jamaica Defence Force, for their support and excellent investigative work conducted in this matter.

“While it was our intention to apprehend Coore and once again bring him before courts, I am pleased with the work of investigators on the ground," he said.

"They have been tracking the activities of this individual for several years now, interrupting his criminal activities along the way. Their excellent investigations gave us pin-point accuracy as to the whereabouts of one of the most feared violence producers in Clarendon. Thankfully, he is no longer a threat to the lives and livelihoods of the people of Jamaica,” Bailey added.