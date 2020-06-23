Intelligence led police to discovery of Spanish Town gang burial site

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Crime, Fitz Bailey, says intelligence led the police to discovering a gang burial site in Spanish Town this morning.

Bailey also expressed confidence that charges are forthcoming for individuals involved, following the completion of investigations.

The skeletal remains of two bodies were found in a sandy area off Waterloo Close today.

“For the past year and a half we have been getting intelligence and doing our investigations regarding the possibility of bodies being buried on a site here in St Catherine. The police continued to persist using the resources that are available, including our cadaver dogs, and we have found this site,” Bailey said in an interview at the location this morning.

“We found four femur bones and a number of body parts in one of the graves that was excavated,” Bailey added.

He said the police believe the burial site is for one of the country's major gangs.

“I want to point out that we have arrested over 50 members of one particular gang which we believe based on our investigation is responsible for the bodies,” Bailey said.

He said the next step is to use science (DNA) to identify the bodies.

“The security forces continue to improve on the way we do business; we continue to build our capacity and we're calling upon Jamaica to support the effort. I think what we have uncovered here speaks to the level of commitment that we have within the Jamaica Constabulary Force, and as I said to my officers, the level of training that our forensic investigators, crime scene investigators have been exposed to, we can stand up to any international scrutiny,” he added.

"We will continue our efforts. We will continue to explore other avenues as the intelligence and the investigation unfolds. We came with the intention to find more than two bodies. Based on our investigation and effort, we believe that there are more than two bodies," he said.

