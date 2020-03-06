International observers want resumption of tabulation of votes in Guyana

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) – International observer teams on Friday called for the resumption of the tabulation of results in Region Four as Guyana remains in limbo as to the official outcome of Monday's regional and general elections.

The international observer missions from the Commonwealth, the Organization of American States, the European Union, and The Carter Centre, in a joint statement said that the tabulation of results for the election in Region 4 was interrupted and remains incomplete.

“The law requires that tabulation must be conducted in the presence of party agents and observers. Until this transparent process takes place, the counting of votes recorded for Region 4 remains incomplete,” they said in a joint statement.

“The transparent tabulation of results for Region 4 must be resumed in order to proceed to the establishment of national results,” they said further, adding “a calm and conducive environment must be provided by the police. We urge all political parties to adhere to the codes of conduct signed by them.”

On Thursday, The Guyana Elections Commission released to the media results for Region Four that, if certified, would result in the ruling coalition, A Partnership for National Unity plus the Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC), defeating the main opposition People's Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) by more than 59,000 votes.

Meanwhile, President David Granger on Friday held talks with the Secretary General of the Caribbean Irwin La Rocque, and according to a statement issued afterwards, “President Granger, during his briefing, reiterated that the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections were orderly, and in full compliance with the law and the Constitution”.