Internet banking, secure debit cards, branch interconnectivity among planned FHC upgrades
KINGSTON, Jamaica — First Heritage Co-operative Credit Union Limited (FHC) says it is in the process of upgrading its core banking platform and the company's Access Plus Debit Card in order to better serve its members.
The improvements, which are being implemented over an 18-month period, will see the introduction of Internet banking, debit cards with EMV chips and security pins, and an interconnected network of branches, among other things.
According to CEO Roxann Linton, the enhanced platform will also accommodate direct salary deposits by employers, facilitate bill payment services through Paymaster; International ATM and POS access and on-line shopping through MasterCard; and remittance services direct to and from credit union members' accounts.
The credit union said the branch interconnectivity which will allow credit union members to visit any of the 95 credit union branches islandwide to make deposits and withdrawals and pay loans as if at their own credit union.
In an update on the project provided at the eighth annual general meeting of the credit union in Kingston on September 17, Linton said, “We are in the process of fine-tuning the technology and getting regulatory approval. Once completed the current debit cards will be recalled and replaced, and members without cards can also apply.”
The project, she said, is expected to be completed soon with an advisory for members to be issued in the coming months.
The improvements to its core banking system is part of a broader project to improve the strength of its IT systems, FHC said. The project is being implemented by Smart Solution.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy