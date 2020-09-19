Internet banking, secure debit cards, branch interconnectivity among planned FHC upgrades

KINGSTON, Jamaica — First Heritage Co-operative Credit Union Limited (FHC) says it is in the process of upgrading its core banking platform and the company's Access Plus Debit Card in order to better serve its members.

The improvements, which are being implemented over an 18-month period, will see the introduction of Internet banking, debit cards with EMV chips and security pins, and an interconnected network of branches, among other things.

According to CEO Roxann Linton, the enhanced platform will also accommodate direct salary deposits by employers, facilitate bill payment services through Paymaster; International ATM and POS access and on-line shopping through MasterCard; and remittance services direct to and from credit union members' accounts.

The credit union said the branch interconnectivity which will allow credit union members to visit any of the 95 credit union branches islandwide to make deposits and withdrawals and pay loans as if at their own credit union.

In an update on the project provided at the eighth annual general meeting of the credit union in Kingston on September 17, Linton said, “We are in the process of fine-tuning the technology and getting regulatory approval. Once completed the current debit cards will be recalled and replaced, and members without cards can also apply.”

The project, she said, is expected to be completed soon with an advisory for members to be issued in the coming months.

The improvements to its core banking system is part of a broader project to improve the strength of its IT systems, FHC said. The project is being implemented by Smart Solution.