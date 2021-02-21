Intersessional meeting of Caricom heads of gov't to be held this week

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — The 15 member regional group, the Caribbean Community (Caricom) will be meeting this week for the 32nd Intersessional meeting of Heads of Government.

In a statement on Sunday, the office of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, who is also Caricom Chairman, said the intersessional will be held on Wednesday and Thursday.

Ahead of that meeting, Dr Rowley will on Monday, have a meeting of the Prime Ministerial Sub-Committee on the Caribbean Single Market and the Economy in preparation for the wider regional meeting.

Meanwhile, Dr Rowley is also scheduled to visit Tobago next week, where on March 3, he intends to meet with the 12 recently-elected Assemblymen of the Tobago House of Assembly, the Chief Secretary, Ancil Dennis and all available former chief secretaries and chairmen of the House of Assembly.

On Friday, Dr Rowley will speak at the Atlantic Council's “Front Page” event regarding the issues emerging from the intersessional meeting and the region's outlook for improved cooperation and collaboration with the United States and the hemisphere.

The Atlantic Council is a nonpartisan organisation that galvanises US leadership and engagement in the world, in partnership with allies and partners, to shape solutions to global challenges.