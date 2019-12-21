Int'l partnerships vital for safeguarding global security — Charles Jr
KINGSTON, Jamaica — In his address at the 8th High Level Forum on the Korea-Caribbean Partnership, in Seoul, Korea on Wednesday, Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Pearnel Charles Jr, underscored the importance of international cooperation in matters of security, as Jamaica, along with the rest of the world, strives to achieve the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.
“We attach great importance to the inextricable link between partnerships and development, underpinned by the 17 targets of the United Nations (UN) SDGs. We must accept that, jointly, all countries no matter their size or classification of development have a role to play in enhancing the global security landscape,” stated Charles.
Speaking under the sub theme, 'Practical Cooperation for Promoting Peace and Strengthening Security – Cybercrime, Piracy and Human Trafficking', the state minister detailed Jamaica's progress in tackling the aforementioned breaches to national, regional and international security.
Noting that “public awareness must be at the centre of the national response to cyber threats,” the state minister informed the three-day forum of Jamaica's Stop.Think.Connect. cyber security campaign and the country's national observance of Cyber Security Awareness Month in October.
The state minister also informed the forum of Jamaica's 2015 amendment of Jamaica's Copyright Act to address digital piracy.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy