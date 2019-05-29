Investments in agriculture and agro-processing will lead to significant economic growth, says Holness

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness has underscored that significant economic value can be derived from investments in the agriculture and agro-processing sector.



According to Holness, the secret to rapid economic growth is to create more value in local agriculture.



“The real value to be created right away is in agriculture and agro-processing. That is where you can get immediate value creation. So when I hear of a $7 billion investment over the next five years and significant investments already made in addition to partnership with international companies of high repute to produce here locally using our local milk, then that is telling me that we are going to be creating over the next decade significant value and capacity in a local industry that is going to signal a higher rate of growth,” he said.



The prime minister was speaking yesterday (Tuesday, May 28) at the official launch of the consolidated Serge Island Dairies plant at Bog Walk in St Catherine.



Seprod purchased the dairy-processing factory in Bog Walk three years ago from Nestlé Jamaica, which ceased its manufacturing operations in the island. The acquisition costs and upgrades amounted to $7 billion, the Office of the Prime Minister said in a release.



Against that background Holness yesterday encouraged the business community to increase investment in Jamaica.



“We need more business people to start taking more risks in this environment and the business people can be anyone. So I want to use this platform to encourage the seven billion dollar investment, seven hundred million dollar investment, the seventy million dollar investment, the seven million investment and seven hundred thousand investment – make the investment in Jamaica,” stated Holness.



The prime minister, in the meantime, commended Seprod and the Musson Group for their continued confidence in the Jamaican economy.



“It is not a small feat to place that level of capital at risk because ultimately that is what you've done, you've taken a big risk but you can afford to take that risk. So I'm very happy for the vote of confidence that is being made now by our investing community,” said Holness.