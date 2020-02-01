Invite mobile justice units to your communities – Legal Aid Council

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Executive Director of the Legal Aid Council (LAC), Hugh Faulkner, is encouraging communities to request the services of the Mobile Justice Unit.

“We are encouraging community and church groups to invite the Mobile Justice Unit to their events, so that members of their groups can have easy access to legal services, free of cost,” Faulkner said.

He said that the requests for a unit must be made six to eight weeks in advance to allow for effective scheduling and planning.

The LAC recently received two new mobile units from the Canadian Government to boost the number to three.

The disabled-friendly units have been retrofitted to include a 14-seat waiting area and two private office compartments, where persons can obtain legal advice.

Faulkner said that the mobile units seek to ensure that persons across the length and breadth of Jamaica can have access to justice, particularly those who are not within proximity of a legal aid clinic.

There are three legal aid clinics across the island, located in Kingston, St Andrew and Montego Bay.

In 2017, the Ministry of Justice, through the Legal Aid Council, launched the Mobile Justice Unit, geared towards improving legal representation for vulnerable persons in marginalised and deep-rural communities.

The first unit began operation in January of that year at Caanan Heights in Clarendon.

—JIS