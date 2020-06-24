Iran arrests 3 for trying to sell babies on Instagram
TEHRAN, Iran (AFP) — Police in Iran said they have arrested three people accused of trying to sell babies on Instagram, semi-official news agency ISNA reported Wednesday.
"Three people who were seeking to sell two babies have been arrested," Tehran's police chief Hossein Rahimi was quoted as saying.
One of the babies was 20 days old and the other was two months, Rahimi said.
Police had been alerted about "ads on Instagram for selling babies", he added.
They discovered 10 to 15 accounts involved in the scheme on the photo-sharing social media platform, and their administrators were arrested.
Each baby had been bought for between 50 and 100 million rials ($255 to $510) before being offered for resale for 400-500 million, Rahimi said.
The three people arrested had no prior records, he said, and the infants had since been handed over to social services.
One of the three arrested was only identified by the initials MA.
According to ISNA, the suspect had allegedly said he acted as a middleman because he was unemployed and needed the money.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy