Iran will no longer abide by nuclear deal limits –report

BEIRUT, Lebanon (AP) — Iranian state television reports that Iran will no longer abide by any of the limits of its 2015 nuclear deal.

The announcement came Sunday night after another Iranian official said it would consider taking even-harsher steps over the US killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani on Friday in Baghdad.

It's unclear what this means for the programme, especially when it comes to enrichment of uranium. Authorities did not immediately elaborate.

A former leader of Iran's Revolutionary Guard says the Israeli cities of Tel Aviv and Haifa can be targeted to avenge a general killed by a US drone strike in Baghdad.

Mohsen Rezaee made the comment Sunday in Tehran at a ceremony in honour of the slain leader Qassem Soleimani.

He has previously alleged Israel somehow leaked information about Soleimani's whereabouts to US forces, who killed him Friday in a drone strike.

Israel and Iran are long-time foes.