Ireland 203 (49.1 overs) vs West Indies – 3rd ODI

ST GEORGE'S, Grenada (CMC) — Ireland, sent in by West Indies, were dismissed for 203 off 49.1 overs, in the final One-Day International of the three-match series at the Grenada National Stadium on Sunday.

Scores:

IRELAND 203 off 49.1 overs (Andrew Balbirnie 71, Andy McBrine 25 not out, Kevin O'Brien 21; Hayden Walsh Jr 4-36, Oshane Thomas 3-41, Roston Chase 2-53) vs WEST INDIES.