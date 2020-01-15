Ireland defeat Windies by four runs in first T20
ST GEORGE'S, Grenada (CMC) — Ireland defeated West Indies by four runs in the opening Twenty20 International of the three-match series at the Grenada National Stadium here Wednesday.
Scores:
IRELAND -- 208 for seven off 20 overs (Paul Stirling 95, Kevin O'Brien 48; Dwayne Bravo 2-28, Sheldon Cottrell 2-37, Khary Pierre 2-45)
WEST INDIES -- 204 for seven off 20 overs (Evin Lewis 52, Kieron Pollard 31, Shimron Hetmyer 28, Nicholas Pooran 26, Sherfane Rutherford 26; Josh Little 3-29, Craig Young 2-31)
