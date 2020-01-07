Ireland limp to 180 all out against Windies
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (AFP) — West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph picked up four wickets as Ireland stumbled to 180 all out in the first one-day international in Bridgetown on Tuesday.
Wicketkeeper Lorcan Tucker was Ireland's top scorer with 31 as the tourists collapsed following a solid start at Kensington Oval.
Joseph dismissed opening pair Paul Stirling (15) and Gareth Delany (19) as well as the dangerous Kevin O'Brien for just four as Ireland slumped from 51-1 to 88-6.
A seventh-wicket stand between Tucker and Mark Adair worth 54 runs restored a glimmer of hope for a side playing their first ODI since July.
Adair hit two fours and a six in a brisk 29 off 34 balls before he was stumped off the bowling of Hayden Walsh, with Tucker soon departing as Joseph struck again.
The three-match ODI series, which concludes in Grenada on January 12, will be followed by three Twenty20 internationals in Grenada (January 15) and St Kitts (January 18 and 19).
