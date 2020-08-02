Irfaan Ali declared president elect of Guyana
GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC)— The presidential candidate for the main opposition People's Progressive Party/Civic, Mohamed Irfaan Ali, was on Sunday declared president elect of Guyana.
Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Retired Justice Claudette Singh, in the declaration of the election, stated that article 177 (2) of the Constitution (states) that where there are two or more presidential candidates, if more votes are cast in favour of the list in which a person is designated as presidential candidate than in favour of any other list, that presidential candidate shall be deemed to be elected president and shall so be declared by the Chairman of the Election Commission, acting only in accordance with the advice of the Chief Election Officer, after the advice has been tendered to the Elections Commission at a duly summoned meeting.
“Whereas the list of candidates of the PPP/C for election of members to the National Assembly held on March 2, 2020, pursuant to article 60 (2) of the Constitution, designated Mohamed Irfaan Ali, as the presidential candidate for the said election – and whereas more votes were cast in favor of the list of the PPP/C than in favor of the list of any other party contesting the election of members of the National Assembly held pursuant to article 60(2) of the Constitution; now therefore, in accordance with the provisions of article 177(2), I do hereby declare that Mohamed Irfaan Ali, the presidential candidate designated in the list of the PPP/C, has been elected president of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana.”
