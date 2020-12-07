'Ironman' charged with chopping man with machete

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — The St Elizabeth police have arrested and charged 30-year-old Jermaine Atkins, otherwise called ' Ironman', after he allegedly used a machete to chop a man.

Atkins was charged with wounding with intent.

Police reports are that the complainant was on his way home when Atkins reportedly used a machete to inflict wounds to his head, face and upperbody. The incident occurred on Saturday, May 16, around 6:00 pm.

The police said the complainant was taken to hospital where he was admitted and treated.

Atkins was arrested yesterday and a warrant executed.

The police said he is to appear before the Santa Cruz Parish Court tomorrow.