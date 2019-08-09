ONLINE READERS COMMENT: Is Half-Way-Tree the new Downtown?

Dear Editor,

If you happen to traverse the Half-Way-Tree area these days you probably would not be able to tell the difference between there and downtown Kingston. For an 'uptown' area the commercial centre has been allowed to become a zone of chaos that is more and more dreaded by commuters.

The inundation of vendors and pickpockets, the former I surmise are operating illegally from the sidewalks, crosswalks, bus stops, steps of business establishments; coupled with the unregulated, uncouth, loutish taxi men, loader men, erratic coaster and JUTC buses, have all contributed to the mayhem.

There is, at times, no semblance of order in Half-Way-Tree and it really takes a brave heart to do business in the area due to the unfavourable atmosphere that has now become the order of the day.

Commendations to the police officers who try their best to do as much as they can, however, I do believe more can be done to curb the illegal vending, thus freeing up the walk spaces. Taxi operators must also be held more accountable for their disruption of normality, causing road chaos in the area.

Richard Palmer