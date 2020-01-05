Islamist group Al-Shabab attacks Kenya military base used by US

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Al-Shabab extremists overran a key military base used by US counterterror forces in Kenya before dawn Sunday, destroying US aircraft and vehicles, Kenyan authorities said. It was the al-Qaida-linked group's first attack against US forces in the East African country, and the military called the security situation “fluid” several hours after the assault.

It was not yet clear whether any US or Kenyan forces were killed. A US Africa Command statement, issued after al-Shabab released photos of blazing aircraft, said “an accountability of personnel assessment is underway" and the Manda Bay airfield was “still in the process of being fully secured." Kenyan military spokesman Paul Njuguna later said five attackers were dead.

Al-Shabab, based in neighbouring Somalia, claimed responsibility. In a statement Sunday evening proclaiming the 10-hour attack over, it asserted that nine Kenyan soldiers had been killed and seven aircraft destroyed. The US statement called the al-Shabab claims exaggerated and said US and Kenyan forces repelled the attack.

Kenya is a key base for fighting al-Shabab, one of the world's most resilient extremist organisations. A plume of black smoke rose above the airfield Sunday after residents said a car bomb had exploded. Lamu county commissioner Irungu Macharia told The Associated Press that five suspects were arrested and were being interrogated.

An internal Kenyan police report seen by the AP said two fixed-wing aircraft, a US Cessna and a Kenyan one, were destroyed along with two US helicopters and multiple US vehicles at the Manda Bay military airstrip. The report said explosions were heard at around 5:30 am from the direction of the airstrip. The scene, now secured, indicated that al-Shabab likely entered “to conduct targeted attacks," the report said.

The US military said only that “initial reports reflect damage to infrastructure and equipment." The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority said the airstrip was closed for all operations.

Al-Shabab's statement included photos of blazing aircraft it asserted were from the attack. A second al-Shabab claim, issued hours later, asserted that "ïntense close-quarters combat" against US forces continued.

The military's Camp Simba in Lamu county, established more than a decade ago, has under 100 US personnel, according to Pentagon figures. US forces at the Manda Bay airfield train and give counterterror support to East African partners, according to the military. A US flag-raising at the camp in August signalled its change “from tactical to enduring operations," the Air Force said at the time.

According to another internal Kenyan police report seen by the AP, dated Friday, a villager that day said he had spotted 11 suspected al-Shabab members entering Lamu's Boni forest, which the extremists have used as a hideout. The report said Kenyan authorities did not find them.

Al-Shabab has launched a number of attacks inside Kenya, including against civilian targets such as buses, schools and shopping malls. The group has been the target of a growing number of US airstrikes inside Somalia during President Donald Trump's administration.

The latest attack comes just over a week after an al-Shabab truck bomb in Somalia's capital killed at least 79 people and US airstrikes killed seven al-Shabab fighters in response.