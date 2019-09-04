Island Grill's Thalia Lyn is PSOJ Hall of Fame inductee

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Founder of Island Grill, Thalia Lyn, has been announced as the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) Hall of Fame inductee for 2019.

Lyn is the 27th business leader and second woman to be inducted to the prestigious Private Sector Hall of Fame, the PSOJ said in a release this morning.

According to the PSOJ, Lyn is a savvy businesswoman and the selection “reestablishes her iconic status as a visionary, underlined by her creation of the indigenous Island Grill chain – which delivers a fast food option which embodies their 'Eat Good, Live Good' mantra using Jamaican ingredients - throughout Jamaica and Barbados”.

PSOJ added that Lyn's contribution to nation building went beyond her innovation in the quick service restaurant industry.

“The high regard for her brilliance and entrepreneurial acumen has landed her on several boards and committees. She is currently the chairperson for the NCB Foundation and a director of the NCB Financial Group. … a handful of the other boards she serves on include, Island Catering Limited (Jamaica & Barbados), Island Grill Holdings Limited, Jamaica Macaroni Factory, and Port Royal Patties (UK)”.

Her philanthropic endeavours are diverse and further enhance her legacy, the PSOJ said, adding that Lyn is an activist for gender equality and the less fortunate and is credited with procuring immeasurable support for Jamaica, particularly the Mustard Seed Communities- which operates 14 homes across Jamaica, where she serves as director.

Lyn has over 40 years' experience in the private sector and serves as the Honorary Consul General for Jamaica, Kingdom of Thailand, promoting trade between the two countries.

The PSOJ's Private Sector Hall of Fame was established in 1992 and honours business leaders who have made significant contributions to the development of the private sector and Jamaica and pays tribute to three important traits – successful entrepreneurship, leadership and character.