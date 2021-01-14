Islandwide COVID curfew extended

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The islandwide curfew implemented to help curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus has been extended to until Sunday, January 31.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the decision was made to extend the curfew while the ministry continues to assess the degree of spread of COVID-19 over the holiday season.

The islandwide curfew hours will remain in place commencing at 10:00 nightly and ending at 5:00 each morning.

The ministry said all other measures, including the prohibition on parties and events, the public gathering limit of 15 people, as well as measures relating to travel, burials and weddings are unchanged and remain in effect until the end of January.

Health minister Dr Christopher Tufton announced on Tuesday that the ministry will not require an extension of the special restrictions for Westmoreland, when the measures in that parish end tomorrow.

“The interventions in Westmoreland have resulted in the reduction in reported cases to 51 active cases as at January 11, 2021. The total occupancy at the Savanna-la-Mar Hospital is now 56 per cent for isolation, a significant reduction from the above 80 per cent isolation occupancy reported in December,” Dr Tufton said.