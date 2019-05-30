Islandwide flash flood watch discontinued

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Meteorological (Met) Service of Jamaica has discontinued the flash flood watch for low-lying and flood-prone areas of all parishes effective immediately.

The Met Serice said the trough that has been producing unstable weather conditions across Jamaica over the past several days has begun to drift westward and away from the island.

Satellite imagery and rainfall reports indicated a gradual decrease in cloud cover and the associated shower activity across the island throughout today.

As the trough drifts farther west, a high pressure ridge is expected to build across the island on Friday. The forecast is for mostly cloudy conditions tonight, becoming fair early Friday as conditions gradually return to near-normal.