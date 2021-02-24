Islandwide curfew extended until March 1
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Cabinet has decided that the islandwide nightly 8:00 pm to 5:00 am curfew is being extended for the period February 24 until March 1, 2021. Accordingly, the curfew will commence at 8:00 pm on Wednesday, February 24, until 5:00 am the following morning, with the sequence ending at 5:00 am Monday, March 1, 2021, the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) said in a statement today.
The public gathering limit remains at 10 people until February 28, 2021.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information has advised schools to focus on students preparing for exit exams at Grades six, 11, 12 and 13. Other students should not be on the campuses and should be engaged through other established learning modalities.
A further review of various measures under the Disaster Risk Management Order due to expire on February 28, 2021 will be undertaken and an announcement made regarding measures that will be in place effective March 1, the OPM said.
In the meantime, Prime Minister Andrew Holness is reiterating that the virus is spread when people move about.
People are therefore being encouraged to stay within their homes as much as possible and minimise movement only for necessary and productive activities such as going to work, obtaining food and medical supplies, accessing medical services, and conducting businesses and financial transactions.
“All citizens must continue to keenly observe the infection prevention and control measures to guard against the spread of COVID-19. These measures include maintaining a six foot physical distance from others, frequently washing hands with soap and water or using sanitizer and always wearing a mask in public.
"Only through this concerted effort to control the spread of the virus will we be able to maintain a level of productivity to secure lives and livelihoods and recover more quickly from this crisis," said Holness.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy