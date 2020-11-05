Italy hits new daily high of nearly 35,000 cases
ROME, Italy (AP) — Italy recorded a new daily high of 34,505 confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday.
The health ministry also reported 428 deaths, the highest since May. Italy announced on Wednesday four “red zone” regional lockdowns for two weeks to curb the coronavirus resurgence.
The aim is to lessen pressure on hospitals and provide more effective contact tracing.
Italy, the former European epicentre for the coronavirus, has watched infections soar beyond 20,000 cases and 300 deaths a day for several weeks.
Dr Giovanni Rezza, of Italy's Superior Institute of Health, called it “not a good sign.”
Italy has more than 790,000 confirmed cases and more than 39,000 deaths, the sixth highest worldwide.
