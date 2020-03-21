Italy's daily virus deaths climb to nearly 800

ROME, Italy — Italy on Saturday reported nearly 800 coronavirus deaths and saw its toll for the past month reach 4,825 — well over a third of the world's total and a grim reminder that the pandemic remains out of control.

The Mediterranean nation has notched a rapid succession of records that seemed unimaginable when a retired Italian builder became the first person in Europe to die of the new illness exactly a month ago.

Italy on Thursday overtook China as the global epicentre of COVID-19.

It then reported another 1,420 deaths on Friday and Saturday that took its total higher than that reported by China and Iran — the nation with the third-most official fatalities.

Medical experts question Iran's transparency and speculate that its toll might be higher.

Italian health officials looked stony-faced as they read out the latest bad news in a daily update on the country's deadliest and most transformative crisis since World War II.

National Health Institute (ISS) chief Silvio Brusaferro urged the elderly to stay in doors at all times because the average age of Italy's victims was 78.5.

"If you do not follow all the (government) measures, you make everything more difficult," Italy's top medical expert said.

"If you do, we can make this outbreak slow down."

But the Italian government appears intent on making more or less everyone stay in doors as much as possible at any cost.

Police squads in Rome were checking documents and fining those outside without a valid excuse.

Those who were out shopping were forced to wait in line at the entrance to make sure the store was filled with only a handful of people at a time.

Those who were out jogging were asked to limit their runs to laps around the block.

And those who were out for a walk were fined if they broke the rules and wondered into a park or stopped to take pictures of historic scenes of a city without any people.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte's government is betting that this approach — and its accompanying concession that the economy will suffer extraordinary short-term pain — will ultimately prevail.

The problem for Conte is that it is not working yet.

The number of COVID-19 infections rose Saturday by 6,557 to 53,578.

This is yet another record that beat one set only the day before.

Italy's first weeks of the crisis were marked by periodic record death tolls that would come twice or three times a week.

The country has been setting them every day since Wednesday and the jumps are getting exponentially bigger.

The total number of fatalities in the northern Lombardy regions around Milan surpassed 3,000.

Lombardy has been under a lockdown since March 8 and the government had hoped to see results there first.

The region of around 10 million reported 3,251 new infections on Saturday. It had reported 2,380 infections on Friday.

"The situation is getting worse," Lombardy governor Attilio Fontana was quoted as saying late Saturday by Italy's Sky TG24.

Italian media said Fontana was planning a new wave of closures and restrictions starting Sunday that included a ban on jogging and other outdoor activities.