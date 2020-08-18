'It's a great day,' says PNP's Haughton after nomination in St James WC
ST JAMES, Jamaica — Andre Haughton, the People's National Party (PNP's) standard-bearer for St James West Central, emerged from the nomination centre at the Catherine Hall Primary School in the parish a short while ago, proclaiming “it's a great day today”.
“It's a great day today West Central St James, It's a great day, I just got myself nominated to run in the next general election for September. The people are grateful for this, it's the first time the people have ever seen one of their own contesting the seat,” said an elated Haughton.
Haughton, a native of the constituency, is contesting the “swing seat” against the incumbent Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Member of Parliament Marlene Malahoo Forte.
He vowed to do his best if elected, and pledged to observe all the COVID-19 protocols during the campaign period.
In the 2016 General Election, the JLP's Malahoo Forte defeated the PNP's Sharon Folkes Abrahams by 1, 261 votes.
Malahoo Forte is expected to be nominated at 1:00 pm.
Mark Cummings
