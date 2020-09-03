Its like 'EOJ was taken off guard', says St Elizabeth SW voter
ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — As was the case in St Elizabeth South Eastern, electors in St Elizabeth South Western complained of having to wait "too long" to vote.
"Its not that the voter turn out particularly heavy, is just that the line not moving," said one man at the Big Woods Primary who claimed he had been waiting for 20 minutes but hadn't moved "a step".
"Its as if the EOJ taken off guard," he suggested.
He was particularly worried since a light drizzle had started at shortly after 2:30pm with people lined up in the open.
Garfield Myers
