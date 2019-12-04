Ity Ellis stages 'Charity and Cheer' for Clifton Boys' Home

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Renowned comedian and motivational speaker, Ian 'Ity' Ellis has embarked on his first philanthropic endeavour, 'Charity and Cheer', in aid of the Clifton Boys Home in Darliston, Westmoreland.

The fundraising affair is scheduled to take place at the Knutsford Court Hotel in Kingston on Friday, December 6, the organisers said in a release.

The 58-year- old facility, originally designed to house boys who are victims of abuse and abandonment was destroyed by a fire in January 2017 and is still to achieve full functionality for the 28 young men left homeless.

Ity Ellis, who said he is on a personal mission to contribute to the development and motivation of Jamaica's young men shared that “we're spreading cheers through comedy and laughter. The boys have already been through so much, we want to not only give back with the proceeds from the fundraiser, but also we want persons in attendance to be a part of a do good event and a feel good event.”

The specialty affair will feature performances by Gospel Singer, Kevin Downswell and Sterling Awardee's Best New Artiste, Kevin Heath, plus comedian Leighton Smith. It will be hosted by Owen 'Blakka' Ellis with toasts by comedians Fancy Cat and Kathy "Miss Jennifer" Grant.

“It's a show of praise and laughter, it's a show that represents me. We invite everyone to come out and enjoy some feel good music and enjoy the comedy and performances,” Ity Ellis said.

The boys' home is a non-profit organisation which facilitates placements for boys aged seven to 18 years through the Family Court of Jamaica.

“I was elated when approached about this fundraiser. This event being hosted by Mr Ellis means a lot to us. It comes as a lifeline. Our boys have been without a proper home for almost two years now and after what they have experienced with the fire, we are happy to receive this assistance,” said Executive Member of the Clifton Boys Home, Colin Hitchman.

“We had planned on finishing the building at the end of this year, but funds presented a major challenge. This event will help us substantially. We hope to be able to get back on course and finish our new accommodation sometime early next year,” explained Hitchman.

Tickets to Charity and Cheer cost $5,000 and are available online at spurropen.com. For further details interested individuals may call 876-754-6262.