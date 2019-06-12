J'can born artiste Jahiant shot dead in Canada

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Reports have surfaced that Canada-based Jamaican artiste Jahiant was shot dead by an 18-year-old last Friday along ByWard Market Square between York and George streets in Canada during an altercation.

The teen, Donald Musselman from Ottawa has since been charged with second degree murder of the father and musician whose real name is Markland Campbell.

The Ottawa Citizen reported that Musselman appeared via video link in a courtroom Sunday morning, a day after major crime detectives arrested him in connection with the shooting. A justice of the peace ordered Musselman not to contact several people before setting June 13 for his next court appearance.

According to reports, investigators are yet to recover the gun used in the shooting.

Reports are that Campbell allegedly left work on his break to go defend his 18-year-old daughter after she called and informed him that she was being assaulted by a couple of men.

Campbell, 42, was reportedly shot and collapsed to the sidewalk near York Street outside the central ByWard Market building. He died in hospital.

Campbell who grew up in Portmore, St Catherine, made his first appearance on stage at age 13 on a talent show in Gregory Park.

He migrated to Canada shortly after and embarked on a music career. In 2012 Jahiant released his debut album, Life Is The Limit, produced by Jah Bless Independent Records.