JACRA injects $4 million in cocoa revitalisation

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Agricultural Commodities Regulatory Authority (JACRA) is ramping up activities to revitalise the country's ailing cocoa industry with an injection of $4.3 million for production of some 30,000 Frosty Pod Rot disease tolerant seedlings.

The funding was recently approved by JACRA in support of the agriculture ministry's production and productivity programme and will finance the production of the new planting material to commence in December, 2020 at the Orange River Research Station in St Mary.

The authority said the research and development facility has a capacity for the production of approximately 60,000 seedlings and the medium-term objective is to enable the station to achieve 100 percent output.

It noted that the new batch of seedlings is in addition to the 5,000 currently being nurtured for distribution within the next three months.

Over the medium term, the objective is to bring the Orange River facility to full capacity and supply the 1,500 active cocoa farmers involved in the commercial growing of cocoa with disease tolerant plants, the authority explained.

The JACRA noted that currently Jamaica's annual cocoa production fluctuates between 700 to 800 metric tonnes, while the country has the capacity to produce as much as 2,500 metric tonnes.

It said Jamaican cocoa, rated among the “100 per cent Fine or Flavour” cocoas by the International Cocoa Organization (ICCO) has been plagued by prevalence of the Frosty Pod Rot disease across most of the cocoa producing regions of the country.

Frosty Pod Rot is a disease that affects cocoa and is caused by an air-borne fungus and has caused serious damage to the cocoa industry, reducing crop yield by up to 80 per cent within the last two years.

Recently, in the wake of a serious outbreak of the disease, approximately 225 hectares of cocoa primarily in the parish of St Mary, which was hardest hit by the disease, had been pruned under the Frosty Pod Rot management programme, the JACRA noted. It said, however, that the efficacy of the pruning exercise is being evaluated, while the rejuvenation of cocoa farms with tolerant planting material continues apace.