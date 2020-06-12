JADCO new office now open

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Anti-Doping Commission's (JADCO) new office at 1 Ballater Avenue, Kingston 10 is now open. Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, officially opened the office during a ribbon cutting ceremony yesterday, June 11. Also present during the ceremony were JADCO chairman Alexander Williams; executive director June Spence Jarrett; president of the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association Dr Warren Blake; and paralympian Alphanso Cunningham.

