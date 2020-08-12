JAMAICA DECIDES: JLP yet to confirm candidate to face Lisa Hanna in St Ann South Eastern
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) has kicked off its full campaign for the September 3 general election, with a publication in this morning's newspapers of 62 of the 63 people it expects to be nominated come next Tuesday.
The missing candidate is for the St Ann South Eastern constituency which has been held by Lisa Hanna of the People's National Party (PNP) since 2007.
Hanna defeated the JLP's Ivan Anderson by 3,265 votes the last time around, despite a fallout among Comrades in the constituency at that time, underlining the strength of the PNP in a constituency it has traditionally held.
JLP sources, who opted to remain anonymous, told the OBSERVER ONLINE a short while ago that the omission of its candidate for the St Ann South Eastern constituency in the publication was a mistake, but they pointed to the party's general secretary, Dr Horace Chang, as the person who would name the candidate.
Dr Chang has since told OBSERVER ONLINE that a candidate has been identified for the seat and should be added to the list by the end of today.
Arthur Hall
