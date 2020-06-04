JAMPRO, Foreign Affairs Ministry activate Economic Diplomacy Programme
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade (MFAFT) have officially begun a new Economic Diplomacy Programme (EDP) aimed at promoting Jamaica for investment and trade opportunities.
According to a joint statement from JAMPRO and the MFAFT today, the EDP will include marketing and engagement activities that will be undertaken by joint diplomatic missions and consular posts.
The agencies said these activities will unearth business opportunities that will generate foreign direct investments and drive exports from Jamaica in addition to enhancing the country's presence internationally.
JAMPRO and the MFAFT said they hope to achieve this through increased strategic collaboration while engaging investors and international buyers.
“The EDP's activities include digital events for investment and trade promotion, investor targeting and engagement, investor and buyer missions to Jamaica, and market development activities in Africa & the Middle East, Asia, North America, the Caribbean, Central & South America, and Europe. A critical component of the programme will also be to explore opportunities with business leaders in the Diaspora,” the statement outlined.
The programme is set to have a pilot period of one year with a dedicated work plan to guide activities, accountability, and expected outcomes.
The EDP comes as JAMPRO and the MFAFT seeks to increase Jamaica's exports and investments, and as the country seeks to protect its pre-COVID-19 economic gains.
Foreign Affairs Minister, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith said “economic diplomacy is at the core of Jamaica's Foreign policy. It plays a critical role in advancing the Government's economic growth Agenda through building strategic relationships and leveraging our overseas presence to promote Jamaica's trade and investment interests.”
“Despite the disruptions to supply chains and markets, COVID-19 offers us an opportunity to explore new avenues to further this Agenda. The execution of the EDP is therefore timely, and the ministry is looking forward to its collaboration with JAMPRO to increase economic development of the country,” she added.
