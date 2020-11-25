JAMPRO, Kingston Creative launch 'Best Pitch Forward' competition for creative entrepreneurs
KINGSTON, Jamaica— JAMPRO, in partnership with Kingston Creative, will be hosting the 'Best Pitch Forward' elevator pitch competition that will give ten creative entrepreneurs the opportunity to pitch their business concepts to potential investors with the hopes of raising much-needed funds to kickstart their projects.
This event will be held virtually on Friday and forms part of Kingston Creative's goal of establishing an art district and business hub for creative entrepreneurs in the Caribbean – based in downtown Kingston.
Since the recent establishment of the hub, Kingston Creative has been providing support to the creative community through workshops and other networking initiatives that will help to generate economic benefit for creatives. Most recently, the team hosted two virtual workshops – facilitated by Graft Ventures CEO, Dmitri Dawkins – that helped local creative entrepreneurs learn how to make their projects investment ready.
“Best Pitch Forward is an exciting opportunity for creative entrepreneurs to learn how to package and pitch creative projects so that they can grow. We're happy to be partnering with JAMPRO on this project as they are more than capable of providing creatives with the requisite knowledge and guidance to navigate the business side of the creative industry and help them be successful,” said Kingston Creative director, Andrea Dempster-Chung.
In addition to the pitch event, the participants will be selected to attend private virtual business-to-business meetings with a wider group of JAMPRO-recommended investors throughout December.
“These private matchmaking sessions are an essential opportunity for creatives to really talk about their ideas and for interested investors to ask probing questions. The meetings are intended to advance investment opportunities for their projects and move some of these creative businesses to the next level,” JAMPRO said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy