JAMPRO, Kingston Creative launch 'Best Pitch Forward' competition for creative entrepreneurs

KINGSTON, Jamaica— JAMPRO, in partnership with Kingston Creative, will be hosting the 'Best Pitch Forward' elevator pitch competition that will give ten creative entrepreneurs the opportunity to pitch their business concepts to potential investors with the hopes of raising much-needed funds to kickstart their projects.

This event will be held virtually on Friday and forms part of Kingston Creative's goal of establishing an art district and business hub for creative entrepreneurs in the Caribbean – based in downtown Kingston.

Since the recent establishment of the hub, Kingston Creative has been providing support to the creative community through workshops and other networking initiatives that will help to generate economic benefit for creatives. Most recently, the team hosted two virtual workshops – facilitated by Graft Ventures CEO, Dmitri Dawkins – that helped local creative entrepreneurs learn how to make their projects investment ready.

“Best Pitch Forward is an exciting opportunity for creative entrepreneurs to learn how to package and pitch creative projects so that they can grow. We're happy to be partnering with JAMPRO on this project as they are more than capable of providing creatives with the requisite knowledge and guidance to navigate the business side of the creative industry and help them be successful,” said Kingston Creative director, Andrea Dempster-Chung.

In addition to the pitch event, the participants will be selected to attend private virtual business-to-business meetings with a wider group of JAMPRO-recommended investors throughout December.

“These private matchmaking sessions are an essential opportunity for creatives to really talk about their ideas and for interested investors to ask probing questions. The meetings are intended to advance investment opportunities for their projects and move some of these creative businesses to the next level,” JAMPRO said.