JAMPRO, film commission urge creatives to register productions
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) is urging local professionals in the screen-based industries to register their projects at the Jamaica Film Commission before commencing production.
In a statement this afternoon, JAMPRO said film projects, including movies, short films, episodic content, documentaries or music videos can be registered for free and may be completed online.
Registration, the agency explained, allows access to permit requests and facilitation services for filming on streets and other public locations.
“It (registration) also assists with securing locations for filming, the advising of stakeholders including the Jamaica Constabulary Force, municipal corporations and other special bodies, and advocacy to resolve challenges that may occur before and during production,” the statement said.
“This is especially crucial for film projects that entail the use of explosives, firearms, (real or fake), animals, aerosol, motor vehicles, or drones,” it added.
It was not clear yesterday if the timing of the JAMPRO statement had anything to do with a video making the rounds on social media which purports to show the committing of a robbery in downtown Kingston, but which the police have said is recreational.
The corporation advised that more information on how to register film productions, and access benefits like the Productive Input Relief for duty-free importation of equipment, as well as professional development and market access opportunities can be accessed at www.filmjamaica.com.
JAMPRO said, too, that the ‘Guide to Filming in Jamaica’, which outlines all the policies and processes required for production, as well as the 'Return to Set Guidelines', which contain protocol for filming during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, can be accessed at www.dobusinessjamaica.com.n--
