JAMPRO and GSAJ welcome extension of BPO work from home facility

KINGSTON, Jamaica — JAMPRO and The Global Services Association of Jamaica (GSAJ) are welcoming Nigel Clarke's decision to extend the business process outsourcing (BPO) sector's work from home facility.

The extension will end on December 31, 2020. President of JAMPRO, Diane Edwards, said this move was critical to maintaining the outsourcing sector's contribution to the economy.

The organisation noted that there are currently over 60 outsourcing firms in Jamaica, serving a wide range of sectors including banking, telecommunications, health, food, and providing services such as accounting.

Edwards explained that this new development will help to prevent major disruptions to business, as more people are reliant on digitally-facilitated services.

JAMPRO said the extension reflects the public and private sector collaborative effort to ensure local operators continue their service delivery while underscoring Jamaica's ability to balance safety concerns with maintaining a friendly business environment.

“We are pleased that the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service has approved this extension, which ensures that people will remain employed, social distancing measures will be facilitated, and business will continue as usual. The GSAJ will continue to monitor outsourcing companies to ensure that all health and other protocols are observed, and JAMPRO will collaborate with public and private stakeholders as we seek new ways to support the industry during this pandemic,” Edwards said.