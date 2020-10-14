JAMPRO encourages farmers to take advantage of Productive Input Relief

KINGSTON, Jamaica—The Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) is encouraging farmers to access benefits provided by the Productive Input Relief, including the duty-free importation of equipment that can be used in greenhouses.

In a statement today, JAMPRO also said farmers can also access concessions on specific vehicles intended for farming purposes.

The agency said the call comes as it intensifies its COVID-19 response strategy to drive activity, development and support for the agribusiness sector.

JAMPRO explained that there were several areas in agriculture that were untapped, and it is aiming to channel investment activities in these areas, while increasing support for farmers who are ready to export fresh produce.

JAMPRO President, Diane Edwards, said that it was critical for Jamaica to move towards using more using scientific solutions and technology to ensure sustainability in the sector.

She noted however, that more farmers need support to access benefits that can advance agriculture.

“Agriculture is a major pillar in Jamaica's economic growth. Now as we live through the COVID-19 pandemic, it is imperative for us to further develop the sector to protect Jamaica's food security and boost our exports,” Edwards said.

“With this in mind, we encourage farmers to access these incentives, like the PIR, and support provided by stakeholders like the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA), and Jamaica Customs. While we are now in a difficult period, we believe that with innovation, and support for our farming community, we will be able to transform agriculture and make it the pulse of the Jamaican economy,” she said.