JAMPRO facilitates Karisma, aims for more mega projects

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) says it is working to bring more mega tourism projects to Jamaica.

The agency made the declaration after the ground-breaking for the US$1 billion Karisma Sugarcane Bay Development on February 28.

JAMPRO said that from as far back as 2016 it has been delivering business facilitation services to the Karisma Development Project and was particularly pleased to see the project come to fruition.

JAMPRO's President, Diane Edwards, said the agency is focused on bringing multi-faceted tourism developments to Jamaica that would include not only hotels, but space being used to create residential areas, commercial space, agricultural projects, and other services.

The land being used for the Karisma development in St Ann was purchased as part of JAMPRO, the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF) and the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA)'s Shovel Ready Initiative, which includes pre-packaged tourism projects.

The initiative aims to facilitate large-scale developments at a faster and more efficient pace, therefore allowing for quicker penetration of investment dollars and jobs into the economy.

Vice President of Corporate Affairs & Business Development for Karisma Hotels and Resorts Corporation, Ruben Becerra, said Karisma was happy to be investing in Jamaica, and thanked JAMPRO for its support.

“Karisma Hotels and Resorts is pleased to be investing in Jamaica, and we greatly appreciate JAMPRO's support through the entire investment process. Jamaica is a special location for Karisma, and this new project, Sugarcane Bay, will join the Azul Beach Resort as one of our major offerings on the island. We look forward now to finalising this project, and seeking new opportunities to grow Karisma's presence in Jamaica,” Becerra said.

Edwards explained that the Shovel Ready Initiative has been an excellent launching pad for JAMPRO to work with companies like Karisma, which are interested in investing in Jamaica's tourism sector, as it provides an open platform for investors to view opportunities and further to utilise JAMPROs business facilitation services; allowing for enhanced engagement with government stakeholders, to quickly oversee developments and other approvals needed.