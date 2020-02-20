JAMPRO leads delegation of local filmmakers to Germany

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) is currently leading a delegation of local filmmakers to the European Film Market (EFM) — Berlinale on February 20-27 in Berlin, Germany.

JAMPRO said that the event will promote Jamaican made content and creative economy practitioners to over 10,000 industry players, including 2,000 buyers.

According to JAMPRO, the mission will give Jamaica's creative economy much-needed exposure, and will facilitate business meetings with international content buyers.

“It will allow the generation of new export and investment interest in Jamaica's creative economy, the promotion of Jamaica as a film business destination, and the nurturing of existing relationships with key industry decision-makers.”

JAMPRO said that it will also take advantage of EFM's Platforms which highlight content and thought leadership from various regions.

“The Film Commission will deliver presentations at the Africa Hub programme, focusing on business opportunities for filming in Jamaica, at the Landmark programme, to sensitise the European Film Commissioners Network on the CARIFORUM-EU Economic Partnership Agreement for preferential trade for audio visual co-production, and the World Cinema Fund programme, to represent Jamaican projects which may be eligible to apply for co-financing,” the promotion corporation stated in its release.