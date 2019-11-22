JAMPRO pledges $1m in support of Kingston Creative

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) on Wednesday pledged $1million in support of Kingston Creative, a movement aimed at promoting culture and the regeneration of downtown Kingston.

According to a release from JAMPRO, the company will be joining Kingston Creative's First 50 initiative.

The initiative is a coalition of 50 organisations that will work together to invest in arts, culture and community to stimulate growth in Jamaica's creative economy and downtown Kingston.

"I'm very proud that JAMPRO is a partner of Kingston Creative. Kingston is a city overflowing with creative expressions and this is an opportunity for all art forms to flourish and become more infused into the culture and heartbeat of the city, from visual arts, to music, to dance, to all of the cultural expressions; that's what Kingston Creative is all about," President of JAMPRO, Diane Edwards was quoted as saying.

Co-Founder of Kingston Creative, Andrea Dempster-Chung, noted that she was pleased that the agency had come on board to support First 50.

“Kingston Creative is really pleased to have JAMPRO join us as a First 50 Founder of the creative city, we're seeking 50 organisations that really believe in downtown and are willing to invest in creativity and in our creative entrepreneurs. JAMPRO has come on board and they will be assisting creatives in levelling up and getting the training and development that they need so they can take their business global,” she said.