JAMPRO says limestone is an untapped opportunity

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) says there is great potential in Jamaica's limestone, and the agency is appealing to investors and exporters to consider the mineral for investment and value-added manufacturing.

These opportunities were discussed today in a webinar hosted by JAMPRO, the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) under the Foundations for Competitiveness and Growth Project (FCGP), and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

With 50 billion tonnes of five classes of limestone available for extraction and manufacturing, JAMPRO explained that the island can benefit from the development of a multimillion-dollar industry which will include not only the use of the raw material for construction, but the use of high purity calcium carbonate in the manufacture of products for pharmaceutical, agricultural, food, chemical, and metallurgical uses.

The agency further highlighted that limestone can be used in construction, as a raw material in medicines, as a source of white pigment in toothpaste, paper, plastics, paint, tiles, and purified, as a source of calcium in foods like bread and cereals. Therefore, the development of limestone in Jamaica can have widespread impact on the local economy, and as an exported product in raw or value-added forms.

Domestic production of limestone has been able to meet the local demand at current levels of construction and industrial production. However, with less than 10 per cent of domestic production being exported, the opportunity exists for Jamaican and international investors and exporters to expand the industry and tap into lucrative markets like the Americas for limestone and derivatives.

JAMPRO president Diane Edwards said that the markets and potential products have been identified, therefore the agency is looking to attract key investment projects for increasing output and boosting exports. Opportunities include the establishment of crushing plants, a lime manufacturing facility, and a port facility for the export of limestone products.

These opportunities and other investments will be governed by Jamaica's National Minerals Policy, which facilitates the management of the minerals industry, mineral resources, and regulates the industry to ensure effective management of the environment and strict adherence to mining guidelines.

Edwards noted that the regulated development of the limestone industry is a priority of the Ministry of Transport and Mining, and JAMPRO was fully on board with this goal.