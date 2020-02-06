JAMPRO targeting over 500 buyers for Expo Jamaica 2020

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) President, Diane Edwards, says the agency aims to get 530 buyers to Expo Jamaica this year to do business with over 250 Jamaican manufacturers and service providers.

Expo Jamaica, the Caribbean's premier trade exhibition, will be taking place from April 30 to May 3.

So far JAMPRO said more than 350 buyers from 21 countries have already expressed strong interest in participating in the event, which is hosted by the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association (JMEA).

Edwards expressed confidence in reaching the target and said this trend indicates more people are becoming attracted to Brand Jamaica and the range of business opportunities available.

She also noted that companies from emerging industries such as animation, castor oil and cannabis-based industries are a strong draw for international buyers, who are interested in viewing new and innovative products and services.

“Local buyers, such as hotels and restaurants continue to support Expo Jamaica and procure local products for their businesses. This is an excellent trend as we seek to decrease the import of products and services that can be secured in the island,” Edwards said.

Expo Jamaica has been on a mission to expand the trade exhibition. An event renewal effort led by the JMEA has led to the addition of more space at the National Indoor Centre, and the inclusion of additional industries and services through initiatives like the Jamaica Emerging Manufacturers and Services (JEMS) village. JEMS features companies in sectors such as Nutraceuticals, Jewellery, Animation and Robotics, and Services.

“Export is a competitive business; therefore, a platform like Expo Jamaica is extremely valuable to our local companies as it enables them to promote themselves to thousands of business personnel and also to unearth major business opportunities for expansion, locally and across the globe. We are pleased to see this event's positive trajectory and consistent improvement over the years, and we look forward to building on our collaboration with the JMEA as we work together to bring Brand Jamaica to the world,” Edwards said.