JBDC mourns loss of 'Butch' Stewart

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Chief Executive Officer of the Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC), Valerie Veira has expressed sadness at the passing of business mogul, Gordon 'Butch' Stewart who she describes as an inspiration to entrepreneurs, particularly those within the Micro, Small & Medium-Sized Enterprise (MSME) sector.

“It is with sadness that I offer my most sincere condolences to Mr Stewart's family. The world has lost a visionary in business and I am proud to call him Jamaican,” she said.

The CEO said that Stewart's journey of success from a small entrepreneur trading in air conditioning units to a business mogul has been inspirational.

“Those of us who travelled on Air Jamaica will recall the immense pride we felt aboard that airline which bore the beloved hummingbird, a national symbol. Among his accomplishments, I believe that brand was closest to our hearts,” Veira said.

“Entrepreneurs are facing a challenging period amidst a global pandemic. Although not of the same magnitude, we have faced many challenges,” she said.

“Mr Stewart is a fine example of how an entrepreneur continuously innovates, pivots and grows successfully. Importantly, he demonstrated confidence in risk-taking, hiring the right team and succession planning. I urge our MSMEs to reflect on his life and draw well-needed inspiration at such a time as this,” she added.

“The impact of his efforts was significant along the value chain, providing a market for artisans in gift and craft industry. I am heartened that his son, Adam Stewart has taken a keen interest in the sector and answered the call to become Chairman of the Tourism Linkages Council, of which JBDC is a key member,” the CEO said.

“Walk good Mr Stewart. We are in safe hands,” she said.