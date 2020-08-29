JBDC to resume 'Virtual Biz Zone' September 1

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC) is set to resume its weekly online series, 'JBDC Virtual Biz Zone', for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) with two sessions on Tuesday, September 1.

These sessions will take place at 10:00 am and 1:00 pm on Zoom.

The 10:00 am session will see Business Consultant, Wayne Beecher, presenting under the theme 'Using Business Strengths and Opportunities to overcome Threats and Weaknesses'.

His presentation will highlight the importance of the Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats (SWOT) analysis in helping the business to build on what it does well, address the areas that are lacking, minimise risks and take the greatest possible advantage of chances for success.

The 1:00 pm session will be a continuation of the 'Fashion Incubator' practical workshops, under the theme 'My Fingerprint: Designing your Collection', which will see Senior Fashion Designer, Robert Hall, presenting.

The session is a follow-up to previously held sessions that focused on the importance of identifying one's DNA and its importance in the product development process by engaging participants in the process of product creation.

Persons can indicate their interest in the two sessions by signing up at the following links: JBDC Fashion Incubator and Using Business Strengths and Opportunities to overcome Threats and Weaknesses.

The JBDC Biz Zone is a weekly series of webinars organised by the JBDC to assist MSMEs to further their development. The JBDC is the Government's business development agency that assists in the sustainable creation and development of MSMEs in Jamaica.