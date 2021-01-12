JCA names regional Super50 Squad

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Cricket Association (JCA) Selection Panel today named the Scorpion (Super 50) squad for the upcoming regional tournament.

They are Rovman Powell (captain); Derval Green (V/ captain); Aldaine Thomas; Oshane Thomas; Brandon King; Paul Palmer; Fabian Allen; Jamie Merchant; Jeavor Royal; Odean Smith; Sheldon Cottrel; Dennis Bulli; Javelle Glenn; Romaine Morris; and Andre McCarthy.

The Jamaica Scorpions are scheduled to play regional teams T&T Red Force, Windward Volcanoes, Leeward Hurricanes and Barbados Pride in Antigua.

The association said the Scorpions are due to arrive in Antigua on February 4 for the series which will run until February 27.

The JCA's CEO Courtney Francis stated that the “mixture of players, fresh minds, different experience and exposure will allow this team to grow into their own”.

He expressed hope that the players represent with national pride, competitive fierceness and create their own history, in a time where history is being made.

The Scorpion tournament schedule is below:

Tue-9-Feb-2021 Jamaica Scorpions v T&T Red Force (D/N)

Mon-15-Feb-2021 Windward Volcanoes v Jamaica Scorpions

Thu-18-Feb-2021 Barbados Pride v Jamaica Scorpions

Sun-21-Feb-2021 Leeward Islands Hurricanes v Jamaica Scorpions

Wed-24-Feb-2021 Semi-Final 1 (D/N) 5th v 6th

Thu-25-Feb-2021 Semi-Final 2 (D/N) Rest/Practice

Sat-27-Feb-2021 Final (D/N)