JCC says clergy should use pulpit to advance good governance, encourage voting

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Umbrella church organisation Jamaica Council of Churches (JCC) has issued a public call for the clergy to contribute to democracy by preaching about matters of good governance and encouraging their congregations to vote, among other things.

In a statement issued today, when candidates for the political parties contesting the September 3 General Election were formally nominated across the country, the JCC said the church recognises that constitutional and political arrangements for governance are parts of the divine provision for the good ordering of human community.

“We call on all church leaders to engage the political process by putting faith into action. We encourage all clergy to develop and deliver sermons which address matters of good governance and which help to increase awareness of our people. We recognise that clergypersons are entitled to their own political views, but we ask that they guard against the use of the pulpit for partisan use," JCC president Rev Newton Dixon said in the statement.

“We also encourage ministers to meet with and provide moral and spiritual support and guidance to political candidates in their locales of ministry. We further encourage prayers be offered for our governmental leaders and for the effective and judicious administration of the political process,” he continued.

The organisation said it encouraged minister's fraternals to cooperate with the parish custodes, the office of the political ombudsman and the Jamaica Constabulary Force in the parish signings of the political code of conduct.

“We also encourage the members of the clergy to encourage their congregants to vote and to do so with strict adherence to the health protocols. Finally, we encourage all clergy to conduct vigilant observation of the process and offer balanced and reasonable critique and commendations where necessary.

Turning to the governing party, the JCC said that while Parliament has been dissolved, it still has control of public institutions and finances and therefore should guard against inappropriate use of these to gain partisan advantage.

“This, in our view would be unethical, unfair and a conflict of interest.”

The council affirmed confidence in the Electoral Commission to “oversee an electoral process that is fair and functions with integrity”.

“In this regard it is our hope that the Jamaican people will participate in the political process with dignity and respect, exercise their constitutional right to vote according to their preference, and to accept the outcome of the elections,” the statement said.