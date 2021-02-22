JCC still supports digitisation despite JAMCOVID breach

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaica Chamber of Commerce (JCC) says it remains fully supportive of efforts towards the digitisation of the Jamaican economy, despite the recent data security breach on the JAMCOVID-19 application.

“It is our view that not only are these (digitisation) efforts indispensable if we are to achieve and retain competitive parity with the range of economies with which we interact, but we are also of the view that information security in a digitised economy is achievable notwithstanding the egregious incidents that occasionally become top news items,” the JCC said in a statement.

“What this means, we believe, is that data gatherers in both the public and private sectors must prioritise the necessary investments – including in human resources and governance infrastructure - that can guarantee such security,” it added.

“We say this in a context where Jamaican authorities are in the process of debating, for imminent legislative consideration, various bills that will undergird our digitisation efforts, among them the National Identification System (NIDS) proposal. It is important, we believe, that we do not conflate the issue regarding the JAMCOVID-19 data breach with these digitisation-enabling initiatives as, again, we are persuaded that information security can be achieved with that appropriate measures taken all along the information collection and analysis chain.”

The JCC said it is looking forward to the implementation of relevant government measures, including the crafting and implementation of communications to ensure that both the public and private sector and the public develop and retain trust in the country's systems, laws, and security.